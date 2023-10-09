Kochi: The teaser of 'Antony', filmmaker Joshiy's latest film, will release on October 19, with Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Leo'. The movie featuring an ensemble cast, including Joju George, Kalyani Priyadarsan, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Nyla Usha, is an emotional thriller and will release in four languages on November 23. The film explores relationships that are closer to the heart than blood relations.

For Kalyani Priyadarsan, 'Antony' marks her debut association with director Joshiy. Speaking on her association with the filmmaker, the actor said, "The plotline of the film is unique, unconventional and at the same time filled with familiar emotions I could connect with. My role is very different and polar opposite to the kind of characters I have done so far. When I was offered the opportunity to be a part of this pan-Indian film by Joshiy sir, I felt I couldn't have asked for a more thrilling project. It's an honour to work with such a seasoned director on a film that promises to be both unconventional and emotionally resonant,” she said.

With mesmerizing cinematography by Renadive, soul-stirring music by Jakes Bejoy, and the directorial finesse of Joshiy, 'Antony' promises to be a unique blend of emotion and action that showcases the director's distinctive style. 'Antony' also boasts a talented crew, including editor Shyam Sasidharan and creative contributor RJ Shaan among others. The film's marketing and communication is handled by Sangeetha Janachandran (Stories Social). The film is produced by Einstin Zac Paul and co-produced by Sushil Kumar Agrawal, Nitin Kumar and Rajat Agrawal under the banners Einstin Media, Nextel Studio, and Ultra Media Entertainments'.