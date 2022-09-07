Anupam Kher returns to Mollywood with Dileep's 'Voice of Sathyanathan'

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher who was last seen in Mollywood in the Mohanlal-starrer 'Pranayam, directed by Blessy, will be seen in Dileep's upcoming film 'Voice of Sathyanathan'. The actor himself announced the news on his social media handles. This will be the veteran actor's 531st film in his career. According to the actor, he decided to join the film because he loved the story.

"Happy to share that my 531st film is in Malayalam language titled #VoiceOfSathiyanathan directed by the great #Raffi. Happy to be working with very talented Dileep, Jagapathi Babu, Joji George, legendary Janardan and Veena Nandakumar. Loved the story. Jai Ho! 🙏😍#GreatCinema" he wrote.

Voice of Sathyananathan is touted to be a comedy. There is a lot of expectation around the film as Rafi-Dileep collaborations like 'Thenkasipattanam' and Punjabi House were a hit.

Actor Dileep, who is an accused in the actress sexual assault case, is busy with a slew of projects. He will be headlining 'Ramaleela' filmmaker Arun Gopi's next, tentatively titled 'D147'. South Indian diva Tamannaah has been paired opposite Dileep in the film.