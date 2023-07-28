'Voice of Sathyanathan' movie review | A perfect family entertainer

'Voice of Sathyanathan' marks Dileep's return to the big screen after a long break. Though he had previously collaborated with Nadirsha for 'Kesu Ee Veedinte Nathan' in 2021, the film was an OTT release and didn't quite manage to generate buzz for the 'Janapriya Nayakan', who has delivered several hits in the past.

'Voice of Sathyanathan', directed by Raffi, has all the ingredients needed for a perfect family entertainer. The slapstick humour and comic mannerisms - a mainstay of Dileep's earlier films - make a comeback in this movie. The laughter in cinemas remind you that people still root for that kind of comedy. The one-liners work to a large extent, though some fall flat.

Dileep plays 'Sathyanathan', a fraud antique vendor, who is often at loggerheads with his neighbour Tabla Varkey (Siddique). Varkey loses his calm whenever he sets his eyes on Sathyan, who, according to him, has ruined his goodwill. His caricaturist disposition and his frequent visits to the hospital after a 'duel' with Sathyanathan evoke laughter.

The narrative gets interesting when Sathyanathan, who often invites trouble because of his untamed tongue, unleashes a barrage of abuse on the panchayat president played by Johny Antony. What follows form the rest of the story.

The movie has a balanced first and second half, something that has been missing from many recent films. The script by the director himself also ensures the movie keeps you engaged. Raffi-Dileep collaborations, including 'Thenkasipattanam' and 'Punjabi House' were appreciated for its family-friendly themes and interesting performances of both Dileep and his co-actors. Here too, the performance of the co-actors and the near-perfect combination scenes make the movie enjoyable.

Joju George has done a brilliant job playing the role of a prisoner awaiting his fate for allegedly killing at least 50 people, including his wife. The intensity in his role and performance elevate certain poignant scenes. Jagapathi Babu, Makarand Deshpande and Anupam Kher have been perfectly cast, making the film intriguing. Veena Nandakumar, who plays Sathyanathan's wife, and Sminu Sijo have also done a good job.

Though the film gives limited screens pace to its female stars, it is definitely a winner.