First film produced by Sandra Thomas, husband starts rolling

The shooting of the first film produced by Sandra Thomas and her husband Wilson Thomas under the banner of Sandra Thomas production company started in Kanthaloor. So the production company hopes to give more opportunities to newcomers. Their first film is directed by debutant Murphy Devassi.

The film’s pooja and the shoot started at Kanthaloor Vrindavan Gardens. Slated to be a mass action thriller, the film also stars Chemban Vinod Jose, Baburaj, Jinu Joseph, Binu Pappu, Roni David Raj, Ganapathi, Nithin George, Sajin Cherukayil, etc.

This seat-of-the-edge thriller is said to be tailored to excite youngsters, as well as those who are on the lookout for novel themes and also action film lovers. The film’s cinematographer is Ajay David Kachapally.

Other credits include---Editor: Shyam Sasidharan, Production Controller: Davidson CJ, Creative Head: Gopika Rani, Music Director: Kailas Menon, Stunt: Rajasekharan, Art: Tyagu Tavanur, Costume Design: Arun Manohar, Makeup: Amal, Chief Associate: Dinil Babu, PRO: Pratish Shekhar.