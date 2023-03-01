Samyukta didn't accept full payment when 'Edakkadu Battalion' bombed at BO: Sandra Thomas

Sandra Thomas says Samyuktha is someone she remembers with gratitude in her 12 years as a film producer. Sandra recalls that when ‘Edakkad Battalion’ didn’t work at the box office, the actor graciously declined to accept the rest of her remuneration. Sandra Thomas wrote on Facebook at a time when the actor was slammed by her co-star and producers for skipping the promotions of her film, 'Bermuda'.

Apparently, the producer claimed she said she won't be doing any more Malayalam films and that she is currently doing a Rs 35-crore film. She was last seen in the Tamil film, 'Vaathi.'

“Samyukta was only paid 65% of her salary even when the film I produced 'Edakkadu Battalion’ was ready for release. When I mentioned this to the actor, she brushed it aside and said after all this is for 'our film'. And when the film failed at the box office, Samyukta refused to accept the rest of her salary. Instead, she said we should do a great film together. Samyukta is a textbook for actors who refuse to dub or attend promotions without getting their full payment,” says Sandra Thomas.

Here's the full text which appeared on Sandra's Facebook page

“As someone who has been in this field for 12 years, I am going to write that one chapter in my life that I will never forget. I produced eight films before 'Edakkadu Battalion' and two films after that. Samyukta Menon was finalised as the heroine of 'Edakkadu Battalion'. I met her for the first time during the shoot. I got a call from her 20 days after the shoot started—“If you don’t mind, can you hire a makeup artist for me for the wedding scene.” Since it would help the film, I instantly agreed.

When I visited the sets after 2 days, she told me—“Today in my gratitude book I have thanked you.” As far as I was concerned that was a shock because that was the first time someone was expressing gratitude to me as a producer. Usually, we are taken for granted. That day I also remembered her with gratitude.

Months later when the film was ready for release we had only paid 65% of her salary. When I asked her for some more time, she quickly relented and said after all this was for 'our film'. Two days after the release of the film, Samyukta send me a message—"Chechi, I know that our film didn’t do well commercially. It wouldn’t have been profitable for you as a producer. So I don’t want the balance amount. Even if you insist I won't take it. Let’s do a great film together next.”

“Samyukta is a great textbook for those actors who refuse to dub or attend promotions without getting their full payment. A film’s success and failure affect the producer the most. Because even if it is a flop the cast and crew would have pocketed their salaries. In Kerala, though more than 300 films are released annually, a mere 5% of films succeed at the box office. Such actors are required for the survival of such producers in Malayalam cinema. This was my experience,” she added.