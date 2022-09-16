Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who landed in legal trouble for posting nude pictures on his social media page claims that one of the pictures had been morphed. He told this to the Mumbai police when the latter was recording the actor’s statements. Ranveer complained that the picture was not shot the way in which it is seen. He had given the statements on 29 August. Meanwhile, the Chembur police are investigating the allegations made by the actor.

The officers had shown all the nude pictures to Ranveer. He then claimed that the pictures in which his private parts are visible are fake. Meanwhile, the actor has been charged with IPC sections 292 and 294 and sections 509 and 67 (a) of the IT Act. Ranveer had done the controversial nude photoshoot for the July edition of a popular magazine.

In one of the pictures that Ranveer had posted on his social media handle, he had tried to recreate the famous pose by American actor Burt Reynolds. The pictures were posted on 21 July and an FIR was registered against the actor on the 26th. Ranveer then appeared to record his statements, on 29 August, at Chembur police station. He was grilled by the police officers for almost two hours. The investigating officers said that the actor had answered all their questions and that he would be summoned again, if required.