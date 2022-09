Actress Deepa's death: Cops summon assistant film director

Chennai: A film assistant director has been summoned by the city police in connection with the death of an upcoming actress Pauline Deepa in Chennai, a senior official said on Tuesday. Deepa, 29, who had acted in films like 'Thupparivalan' and 'Vaaidha' was found dead at her rented apartment in Virugambakkam here on September 18.

Sad news.. Upcoming Tamil Actress #Deepa aka #JessyPowlen who did the female lead in #Vaaitha and who was popular for her Insta reels has died by suicide..



She was 29.. According to media reports, love failure was the apparent reason..



Condolences to Friends and Family.. RIP! pic.twitter.com/O5lDEDcAaZ — KOLLY WOOD CINEMA (@KcuMedia) September 18, 2022

She had allegedly committed suicide by hanging, he said. Police, who learnt about the death after her neighbours informed them, registered a case of suspicious death. The police recovered a note from her house and are probing from all angles, the official said. "We have summoned an assistant director, who was said to have been close to Pauline Jessica Deepa, in connection with her death," he added.

The actress' body was sent to her native place in Andhra Pradesh after autopsy.