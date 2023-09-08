Tamil actor-director Marimuthu passes away

Famed Tamil actor-director G Marimuthu passed away on Friday due to a cardiac arrest, as confirmed by the South Indian Artists Association. Condolences have been pouring in for the 57-year-old actor.

"Director and actor G Marimuthu passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest in a private hospital," Nadigar Sangam (South Indian Artists Association) said in a social media post.

He reportedly fell uneasy while dubbing for a Tamil TV serial and was rushed to a hospital. Marimuthu has directed two films--'Kannum Kannum' and 'Pulivaal,' starring well-known actor Prasanna in both movies.

"Deeply shattered to know the passing away of director G Marimuthu. We did #KannumKannum and #Pulivaal together. We had a brothers like bond. We agreed to disagree on many. His life wasn't easy at all. As an actor finally, he was doing very well. He should've been there for a while longer. Sad. Rip," Prasanna said on a post in X. Marimuthu had of late taken to acting and was seen in a number of movies and tele-serials.

Sun Pictures, actors Radhikaa Sarathkumar, M Sasikumar and Arun Vijay among others condoled his death.

(With PTI inputs)