Mumbai: Actress and celebrity Sherlyn Chopra recalled the harrowing incident when filmmaker-show host Sajid Khan allegedly flashed his private parts at her, back in 2005.

Sajid is currently a contestant on the reality television show 'Bigg Boss' and this has angered Chopra over how the makers could invite him to be a part of the show when no legal process has been followed to bring Sajid to justice.

While talking to the media at her Juhu residence in Mumbai, Sherlyn said, "It was distressing to know that the show makers invited Sajid Khan to the 'Bigg Boss' house."

She went on to recall the disturbing incident that occurred back in 2005. She alleged Sajid of sexual misconduct and flashing his private part at her during the initial phase of her career when she was called by Khan to his house for a narration.

Chopra further mentioned, "In 2005, my father passed away. During that time, Sajid called me to his house for a story narration. I didn't know that he was a molester because remember we are talking about 2005 when the Internet and the smartphones weren't even there in the picture."

She continued, "I went to his house with big dreams. During the narration, he flashed his private parts, and asked me, 'You want to touch it? Feel it? You want to rate it?'".

The incident left her "completely shaken". "At such a young age, instead of sympathising with me over the unfortunate departure of my father, he was molesting me. I was confused as to whom shall I go and share my ordeal with."

"Should I go to his sister Farah Khan, the same Farah Khan, who is a good friend of Shah Rukh Khan who is known to be very humble towards women? My mind was overwhelmed because of such behaviour by Sajid", she added.

For a long time, Chopra blamed but things changed during the India part of the #MeToo campaign, "As #MeToo unfolded, I understood that he had molested several other women as well."Targeting the makers of aBigg Boss', the actress said, "If it's a reality show then let the reality come out, why are you keeping it under the wraps. If you can't then call us, we will uncover the truth."

Currently, Chopra is seeking legal help from her team, "My legal representatives Saif and Sohail, they said they will send over a notice to the makers of 'Bigg Boss'", she said and clarified that she just wants to make her voice heard along with several other women, who are the victims to Sajid's alleged sexual misconduct.

Sherlyn also told reporters, "I'm not looking to settle the scores with Sajid, I just want to make sure that no other woman falls victim to a molester like Sajid Khan."