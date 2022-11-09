Suriya visits Jyothika, Mammootty in Kochi during 'Kaathal' film shoot

Jeo Baby's upcoming project 'Kaathal-The Core' has been garnering a lot of attention ever since it was announced that Mammootty and Jyothika will be getting together for the film. Now, we hear there was a special guest on the sets of the film, which is currently being shot at Kolenchery Brook Side Club.

The guest was none other than Suriya, who had come to visit his wife and the veteran actor on the sets of the film. Videos of the star cooking biriyani and chatting with Mammootty and Jyothika has also gone viral.

The other day, the makers had released photos of Mammootty contesting as a Left independent candidate in the panchayat elections from the third ward of Theikoi Gram Panchayat.

'Kaathal' also stars Lalu Alex, Muthu Mani, Chinnu Chandni, Sudhi Kozhikode, Anagha Akku, Josie Sijo and Adarsh Sukumaran. Adarsh Sukumaran and Paulson Skaria are the scriptwriters.

There is also a lot of anticipation around the film as Geo Baby's earlier film 'The Great Indian Kitchen' had garnered critical acclaim across the country.

Jyothika plays the leading lady in the film.This is Jeo Baby’s next after the anthology film, 'Freedom Fight'. The director’s 'The Great Indian Kitchen' had gained National recognition for calling out the rampant patriarchy in Indian households. Some of his earlier works include, ‘Randu Penungal,’ ‘Kunju Daivam,’ and ‘Kilometres and Kilometres.’ The shooting of the film has been progressing over the past couple of days.