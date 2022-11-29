Nayanthara is one of the kindest persons I have met, says Vignesh Sivan's mom

Vignesh Sivan’s mom Meena Kumari is all praise for Nayanthara. It was during an interview on a YouTube channel that she made no bones about her fondness for her daughter-in-law. She said Nayanthara was one of the most kindest and caring persons she has ever seen in her life. According to Meena Kumari, Nayanthara is always willing to help someone in need.

She was speaking about women's empowerment and the importance of social responsibility at the inauguration of the Happy Maids Skill Development Centre.

“My son is a great filmmaker, and my daughter-in-law is a big star. Both are extremely hardworking. There are eight helpers (four women and four men) at Nayanthara’s house. Once one of them told Nayanthara about difficulties at her home. Since she had a debt of 4 lakhs, it was really difficult for her to make ends meet. Nayanthara immediately handed her 4 lakhs and told her to clear all the debts," she said.

She added that if one is ready to hand over such a big sum to their domestic help, then the person has to have an extremely generous heart. And that woman also deserved that help as she has been working efficiently in that house for the past few years. Once Nayanthara’s mother handed her gold bangle to that domestic help. I am just citing an example of mutual trust here. If we work somewhere with utmost dedication and sincerity there will always be someone to lend us a helping hand during our bad times,” she noted.

More than a great actor, Nayanthara is also a great homemaker. She always wants to spend time with her family. Recently she became the mother of two boy babies through surrogacy and named them Uyir and Ulakam. Nayanthara is foraying into Bollywood in Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Pathan' now.