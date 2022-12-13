IFFK: Youth hospitalised after watching Indonesian horror film 'Satan's Slaves 2'

Indonesian horror movie 'Satan's Slaves: Communion' was screened at the International Film Festival of Kerala on Monday midnight for the audience at Nishagandhi auditorium. The organisers had informed that there would only one one screening of the film, following which huge crowds had arrived to watch the movie at midnight.

However, a youth who had arrived to watch the movie, reportedly fell unconscious during the screening of the film. He was soon admitted at a nearby hospital. The film directed by Joko Anwar narrates the tale of a family who start living in a flat after the death of the children's mother.

However, untoward incidents start taking place in their flat after a major raninstorm cuts power in some areas of the building. A group of children die after an elevator crashes on them during the evacuation measures.

The film, which had premiered in several film festivals, is considered to be one of the best horror movies to release in Indonesia in the past few years. The country is known to churn out several horror flicks on an annual basis.

Ruckus between volunteers and delegates

A brawl broke out between volunteers and delegates on Day 4 during the screening of Mammootty's 'Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam' directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. The delegates alleged they were not allowed entry though they had booked tickets for the show. A similar incident had taken place during the screening of Tovino Thomas's 'Vazhakku' directed by Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.