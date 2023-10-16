Two Malayalam films have been selected in the International Competition section of the 28th Kerala International Film Festival (IFFK), which will be held in December. 'Family' directed by award-winning filmmaker Don Palathara and 'Thadavu' directed by debutant Fazil Razak’s ‘Thadavu', are the movies that will compete in this category.

Meanwhile, a total of 12 Malayalam movies have been selected in the 'Malayalam Cinema Today' category. Of them, eight films are by debutant directors. Two films by female directors have also been selected to be shown under the same category.

Shalini Ushadevi’s ‘Now and Forever’, Rinoshun K’s ‘Five First Dates’, Sarathkumar V’s ‘Neelamudi’, Gagan Dev’s ‘Apple Chedikal’, Shruthi Sharanyam’s ‘B 32 Muthal 44 Vare’, Vignesh P Sashidharan’s ‘Scheherzade’, Anand Ekarshi’s ‘Aattam’, Prashanth Vijay’s ‘Daayam’, Ranjan Pramod’s ‘O Baby’, Geo Baby’s ‘Kaathal’, Satheesh Babusenan and Santosh Babusenan’s ‘Anand Monalisa Maranavum Kathu’ and Sunil Kudamaloor’s ‘Valasai Paravakal,’ have been chosen to be part of the 'Malayalam Cinema Today' category. The films were selected by a committee of filmmakers, including Krishnendu Kalesh, Tara Ramanujan, OP Suresh and Arun Cherukavil headed by V M Vinu.