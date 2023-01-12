‘Thunivu’ celebrations: Ajith Kumar’s fan dies after falling from moving lorry

A fan of actor Ajith Kumar died after falling from a moving lorry on Wednesday, as part of the release celebrations of 'Thunivu'.

The deceased has been identified as Bharat Kumar, 19, a native of Chinthadripet.

The incident took place after the youth climbed up on top of the lorry as part of the celebrations. However, he lost his balance following which he fell on the ground. Though he was admitted to the hospital with multiple fractures and an injury to his spinal chord, he succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, Ajith and Vijay fans clashed near the Rohini theatre in Chennai prior to the release of 'Thunivu' and 'Varisu'. There were also reports that Ajith fans tore down the posters of Vijay's film 'Varisu'.

This is not the first time that Ajith and Vijay films are releasing on the same day. Similar celebrations and clashes have taken place in the past.

While 'Thunivu' revolves around a gang of robbers whose intention is to steal money from a popular, growing bank, 'Varisu' is a family drama.