Shine Tom Chacko, 'Boomerang' producers hit out at Samyuktha

The producers of the upcoming Mollywood film 'Boomerang' have lashed out at heroine Samyuktha for not cooperating with the promotion of the movie.

During a press meet in Kochi, one of the producers alleged that Samyuktha had stated she was part of mass movie releases, hinting she had no time for attending 'Boomerang' promotion.

“Her first answer was she is not doing Malayalam films any more. She then said she has big-budget movie releases these days and that she is currently working in a film, which has a budget of Rs 35 crore. She also added that she had to take care of her career,” one of the producers said. He, however, added that Samyuktha was fully cooperative during the shooting of the film.

Actor Shine Tom was the first to criticise Samyuktha for her decision to stay away from the movie promotion. Responding to a question by a journalist regarding Samyuktha's decision to remove her caste name (Menon), Shine stated that it does not amount to much if one decides not to complete their job.

“What good does it do if you remove your caste name but don't appear for movie promotions. If someone has taken up a job, it is her or his responsibility to complete it. What significance is there being a Hindu, Muslim or Christian, if you are not able to consider other human beings,” said Shine.

Samyuktha and Shine play the lead characters in the film, which will hit theatres on Friday. The movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out entertainer, is directed by Manu Sudhakaran, who has assisted Shaji Kailas in several films. The film also features Chemban Vinod and Dain Davis among others.