Actor Rahul Madhav ties the knot

Actor Rahul Madhav, who debuted in Malayalam with the film 'Bangkok Summer' got married in Bengaluru on Monday. Deepashree is his wife.

The function was attended by close relatives and friends, including those from the film fraternity. Actors Saiju Kurup and Narain and filmmaker Shaji Kailas attended the event. Production controller Badusha was also present.

Many other celebrities took to social media to congratulate the new couple.

Rahul is known for his work in films like 'Vaadamvalli' and 'Thani Oruvan'. He was also seen in 'Kaduva' starring Prithviraj and 'Shafeekinte Santhosham'. He has also acted in a couple of Tamil and Telugu films.