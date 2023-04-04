Actress Shamna Kasim, husband welcome first child

Actress Shamna Kasim and her husband Shanid, welcomed their first baby on Tuesday. The actress was admitted to a private hospital in Dubai, where she delivered a healthy baby boy. Both the mother and baby are safe, as per reports.

Shamna, who has worked in several South Indian movies, revealed that she was pregnant in December, last year. She and Shanid, a businessman in UAE, got married in October. Shamna would frequently provide updates about her pregnancy through her YouTube channel.

Kannur native Shamna got acquainted with Shanid over a conversation about her Golden Visa formalities. "Though I was invited to get the Golden Visa from the UAE government many times, I was not able to go and collect it owing to my tight shooting schedule. That was when Shanid organised a programme titled 'Marhaba' in Dubai. We met for the first time during the event. When we met and talked, we developed a liking towards each other. Our families also talked. Finally, everything fell into place. Things happened as if God had greater plans while we thought of something else."

"Usually, I would set a lot of conditions whenever my parents came to me with marriage proposals but with Shanid I didn't have much. Things got decided within a month. We did not get many days for a whirlwind courtship. I felt very comfortable while talking to him,” she had said earlier in an interview with Manoramaonline.