Mysskin says he hopes to be reborn as Shamna Kasim's son, hails actor's work

Filmmaker and music director Mysskin hailed Shamna Kasim as a great actor and human being and said she will always have a space in his movies. Mysskin also said he hoped to be reborn as Shamna's son in his next life. The actor was speaking during a press meet held as part of the promotion for the upcoming Tamil movie 'Devil' directed by G R Aadhitya.

Mysskin has worked as the music director and actor in the movie. “There are some actors who forget who they are and live their characters onscreen. Shamna Kasim is one such actor. We share a special bond. Don't get me wrong, but I was initially angry when I heard she announced her marriage. She is a great actor with a lot of potential and I didn't want marriage to affect her career. There are so many different types of women in your life and Shamna was someone who was always ready to give love. I hope to be born as Shamna's son in my next life,” he said.

Shamna will be seen in the upcoming Tamil movie 'Devil'. Photo | Instagram (shamnakasim)

Shamna looked visibly emotional as she heard Mysskin's appreciation of her work. The actor shed happy tears during the press meet. Shamna known popularly as Poorna has worked in several South Indian movies, including 'Josh,' 'Adanga Maru','Madhura Raja', 'Dasara', among others. She got married to businessman Shanid Asif Ali on June 2022 and gave birth recently to a son.