Kochi: Fatima Ismail, the mother of renowned actor Mammootty, has passed away at the age of 93 due to old age. She breathed her last at a private hospital in Kochi this morning.

The burial will take place today at 4:00 PM at the Chempu Juma Masjid Kabristan. She is survived by her children, including actor Ibrahim Kutty, Zakariah, Ameena, Sauda, and Shafina.