Producer and Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce president G Suresh Kumar said strict action will be taken against those actors who demand exorbitant pay. He added that movie stars are quoting unreasonable remuneration these days and such actors will also not be included in any new projects. Action in this regard will be taken in a day or two, said the producer during the pooja function of Nadirshah’s new film..

“The remuneration of stars is getting out of hand. It is highly unreasonable. We are not in a situation where we can afford to give that money. So, we will be omitting such stars from our films in the future. We will take stringent action against such stars in a day or two. This is a warning for everyone. You can demand fair remuneration, but not an unreasonable amount,” he said.

According to him, Malayalam cinema is going through dire straits since people are not flocking to theatres to watch movies. “A show will begin only if there is a minimum of 15 people. In many places, shows aren’t getting cancelled. This is the reality. Money doesn't grow on trees. Actors aren’t indispensable. If there is good content, the film will run successfully. It will be seen and appreciated. So going forward, actors who demand huge remuneration will have to sit at home. This is a warning,” he said.

He added that Malayalam cinema has a future only if actors stand by the director. “Nadirshah is doing a very cost-effective film here. As long as there is a director and actor who stands by the director, there will be a future for Malayalam cinema. Or else you will have to sit at home. There is no other option,” said Suresh Kumar.