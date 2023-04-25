Samantha faces backlash for using 'fake accent' at Citadel premiere in London

Following Jr NTR's controversy, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also come under scrutiny for allegedly putting on a 'fake accent' at the Citadel premiere in London. Samantha, who is the lead actress in Citadel India, attended the event alongside her co-star Varun Dhawan and creators Raj and DK.

While speaking with the media on the red carpet about her role in the Indian adaptation of the spy thriller, the actress's accent has caught the attention of many, who have deemed it fake. A user shared a clip of the interaction and wrote, 'Warra Fake Accent', while another called it 'Cringe'.