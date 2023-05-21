Exciting announcement: Thalapathy Vijay's next film confirmed with Venkat Prabhu

In an exciting announcement that has set the film industry abuzz, actor Vijay revealed his upcoming collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Venkat Prabhu. The much-loved megastar took to his social media handles on a Sunday to confirm his 68th cinematic venture. Fans and movie enthusiasts were filled with anticipation as the details of this highly anticipated project started to unravel.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram's renowned AGS Entertainment, this upcoming film is expected to be a treat for Vijay's ardent followers. With a powerhouse combination of Vijay's on-screen charisma and Venkat Prabhu's distinct storytelling style, cinephiles can expect a captivating cinematic experience. Adding to the excitement is the involvement of music maestro Yuvan Shankar Raja, whose melodies have often left an indelible mark on Tamil cinema.