Vijay's 'Leo' shatters records with spectacular global opening

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 20, 2023 12:34 PM IST
Vijay's Leo
Leo poster. Photo: Instagram/Vijay
Topic | Entertainment News

Vijay's latest release, 'Leo', hit theatres on Thursday, setting a new record for the biggest worldwide opening of the year across all Indian film industries. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, 'Leo' grossed an impressive Rs 140 crore on its opening day globally, while Pinkvilla estimates the global debut at around Rs 145 crore. Following its theatrical release, the movie has garnered mixed reviews. Some critics found fault with the storyline, while others believe it marks a career highlight for Vijay.

'Leo' was released amid numerous controversies surrounding its release in the Hindi and Telugu regions. The Indian Express reports that the film enjoyed strong Tamil occupancy on its opening day, with morning shows seeing nearly 86.35% occupancy and night shows exceeding 90%. The movie had 1282 screenings in Chennai. However, it remains to be seen whether the film can maintain the momentum it generated on its opening day, as Tamil-language films tend to have frontloaded collections due to pre-release revenue being included. The movie has already surpassed Rajinikanth's 'ailer', previously the biggest Tamil film of the year.

