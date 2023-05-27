Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Anushka Sharma's Cannes debut creates waves of excitement

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 27, 2023 11:43 AM IST
Anushka Sharma
Anushka's appearance on the penultimate day of the festival added an extra touch of glamour and excitement to the event. Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram
Topic | Entertainment News

The much-awaited moment arrived as Anushka Sharma graced the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival. Making a stunning debut, the actress donned a figure-hugging white sheath dress featuring a ruffled bodice, reminiscent of a blooming floral motif. With her hair elegantly styled up, Anushka opted for a minimalist approach to makeup and accessories, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

Taking the red carpet by storm, Anushka walked alongside her fellow L'Oreal ambassadors, the renowned Eva Longoria and Andie MacDowell. Together, they attended the premiere of the highly anticipated film "The Old Oak," directed by the esteemed two-time Palme d'Or winner, Ken Loach. Anushka's appearance on the penultimate day of the festival added an extra touch of glamour and excitement to the event.

Anushka's upcoming project in the film industry is titled 'Chakda 'Xpress', a captivating film that draws inspiration from the remarkable journey of Jhulan Goswami, the esteemed fast bowler of Indian women's cricket. This enthralling cinematic experience will be available exclusively for streaming on Netflix.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.