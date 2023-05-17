Malayalam
Bollywood celebrities add glamour to Cannes 2023 opening night

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 17, 2023 10:47 AM IST
Bollywood celebs at Cannes
Manushi Chhillar, Esha Gupta, Sara Ali Khan. Photo: Twitter/@WebKhabristan/@amitkotarya/@manishbansal_80
The highly anticipated 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival commenced with a dazzling display of fashion and elegance on the red carpet. Notable Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Esha Gupta, and Manushi Chhillar graced the prestigious event, stealing the spotlight with their impeccable style choices.

Sara Ali Khan made a stunning debut on the Cannes red carpet, captivating onlookers in an exquisite ivory lehenga designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Esha Gupta looked stunning in a soft pink gown by Nicholas Jebran, leaving a lasting impression with her graceful presence.

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar embraced the red carpet with her debut appearance, showcasing an environmentally conscious white couture gown by Fovari, adorned with intricate lacework and exuding an air of sophistication. She completed her look with a striking statement, donning neon-coloured shoes.

As the festival embarked on its cinematic journey, these Bollywood luminaries added their star power and fashion prowess, elevating the glamour of the opening night at Cannes 2023.

