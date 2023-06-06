‘Adipurush’ makers decide to leave one seat empty at all theatres for Lord Hanuman

The much-hyped 'Adipurush' directed by Om Raut is ready for release. And the makers are resorting to strange tactics to promote the film. They have decided to leave one seat vacant at all the theatres that will screen the film. They believe Lord Hanuman will be there to watch the film. After all, according to Ramayana, Hanuman who is said to be immortal will always be there by Lord Rama’s side.

That’s why the crew of 'Adipurush' has declared that Hanuman might pay them a visit to the theatre. The film with a lot of VFX-heavy scenes was made on a budget of Rs 500 crores. It has been claimed that the film covered 85% of the profits already.

According to Bollywood Hungama, the film already grossed over Rs 247 crores via digital, music, and other rights. The theatre distribution rights from the South collected over 185 crores. The 3D film will be released on June 16th in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada.

Director Om Raut’s second film after ‘Taanaji’ has Prabhas playing Raghava and Saif as the antagonist character Lankesh. Kriti Sanon plays Janaki, Sunny Singh will be Lakshman and Devdatta Nage comes as Hanuman.

Adipurush is said to be one of the costliest films made in India. The VFX alone cost the makers around Rs 250 crores, while Prabhas took home Rs120 crores.

Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar, and Om Raut are producing the film under the banner of T-Series and Retro file. This is Bhushan Kumar’s third collaboration with Prabhas after 'Saho' and 'Radhe Shyam'.