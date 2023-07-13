'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu', 'The Trial', 'Bird Box Barcelona': New releases on OTT platforms this week

With the weekend upon us, OTT platforms are gearing up for new releases, and so are the audiences. If you plan to spend your weekend binge-watching some interesting movies or series on digital platforms, here are the top picks for this week.

Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu (Malayalam)

Actor Bhavana recently made a comeback to Mollywood with the film 'Ntikkakkakkoru Premandaarnnu', which hit theatres in February this year. The romantic film also features Sharafudheen in the lead and revolves around two lovers who meet after a long time. While Nithya, played by Bhavana is married, Jimmy's relatives have found a bride for him. The duo, who were separated by their parents, meet during this phase in their life.

Streaming on Manorama Max from July 14.

Kohrra (Hindi)

In the gripping thriller 'Kohrra', the narrative centres around two diligent police officers delving into the mysterious demise of an NRI groom, whose lifeless body is discovered merely days before his wedding ceremony. The series boasts a talented ensemble cast including Barun Sobti, Suvinder Vicky, Harleen Sethi, Manish Chaudhari, Varun Badola, and Rachel Shelley.

Streaming on Netflix from July 15.

The Trial (Hindi)

Starring Kajol in the lead role, 'The Trial' portrays the journey of a homemaker who, after 13 years, resolutely decides to join a law firm to provide for her family when her husband is incarcerated. This web series draws inspiration from the renowned show 'The Good Wife', originally created by Robert King and Michelle King.

Streaming on Disney + Hotstar from July 14.

Foundation Season 2 (English)

Foundation, an epic sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov's renowned book series of the same name, follows a group of outcasts as they embark on a momentous and pivotal quest to rescue humanity and reconstruct civilization in the face of the imminent collapse of the Galactic Empire. This extraordinary undertaking is set in motion by Hari Seldon (played by Jared Harris), a brilliant mathematician and the originator of psychohistory, a predictive mathematical discipline that foretells the impending catastrophe.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from July 14.

Maya Bazaar for Sale (Telugu)

Maya Bazaar for Sale is a comedy-drama streaming series directed by Gautami Challagulla. Starring Navdeep, Naresh, Eesha Rebba, Meiyang Chang, and Ravi Varma, the show revolves around a luxurious Hyderabad neighbourhood. When the government declares the entire community as illegal construction, the tranquil lives of its residents are shattered. The series follows their journey as they navigate and cope with this unexpected predicament, showcasing their resilience and camaraderie in the face of adversity.

Streaming on ZEE5 from July 14.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (English)

The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, based on Jenny Han's book 'It's Not Summer Without You', takes viewers on a heartfelt exploration of Belly's emotional voyage. As she grapples with the intricacies of her own heart, Belly finds herself torn between the affections of Conrad and Jeremiah. Meanwhile, the resurgence of Susannah's illness casts doubt on whether the idyllic summers at Cousins Beach will ever recapture their enchantment. With Jenny Han serving as both the author of the beloved book series and the creative force behind the show, viewers can expect a faithful adaptation that preserves the essence of this cherished story.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 14.

Bird Box Barcelona (Spanish)

'Bird Box Barcelona' serves as a thrilling spin-off sequel to the 2018 post-apocalyptic horror film, 'Bird Box.' Set in a dystopian future, the story revolves around a father and his daughter as they bravely navigate through a world plagued by enigmatic entities. In this treacherous reality, even a glimpse at these mysterious beings guarantees certain death.

Streaming on Netflix from July 14.