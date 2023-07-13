Acid attack survivor blocked from bank account, seeks support from Shah Rukh Khan

New Delhi: Pragya Prasun's harrowing experience reveals the injustice faced by acid attack survivors who are denied access to a bank account simply because of their physical condition. During a KYC process, Pragya's inability to blink hindered the biometric scanning, leaving her without the basic banking services she rightfully deserved.

"It's my right too to be able to open a bank account,'' Pragya said in a tweet, sharing her story, in which she also tagged megastar Shah Rukh Khan and Meer Foundation.

Meer Foundation is the star's charity organisation that works towards rehabilitating acid attack survivors and also funds corrective surgeries.

Pragya posted: "Being an acid attack survivor should not prohibit me from living a life with dignity. It's unjust that I was denied a bank acct just because I can't blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for all acid attack survivors #iwontblink"

She also urged Sandeep Bakhshi, CEO, ICICI Bank, to reconsider this policy and provide easy and swift alternative methods for individuals who cannot blink their eyes to open a bank account.

She added: "I also implore them to restore the physical application process to accommodate individuals with disabilities, as online-only options may not always be suitable for everyone."

(With IANS inputs)