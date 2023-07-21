The 53rd Kerala State Film Awards were a mixed bag. If Mammootty’s Best actor award was unanimously welcomed on social media, there were some surprise winners. Kunchacko Boban got a special mention for his performance in 'Nna Than Case Kodu', which he shared with Alencier. Not just that but the film which is also co-produced by the actor also won the award for the Best Film with Popular Appeal and Aesthetic value. The actor said for someone who has never dreamt about films or awards, his mind is consumed by cinema these days.

“I am someone who came back to cinema after a sabbatical. I never dreamt of films or awards. But now I only dream of cinema. The biggest joy of this years awards is that most of the winners are my friends, people whom I know personally and professionally. So I consider all these awards as my own.

Last year, there were several films with great artistic value. We realise the worth of Malayalam cinema when we do other language films. 2022 was a golden year for cinema. I am happy that my character was also appreciated. 'Nna Than Case Kodu', which is a socially and politically relevant film, was widely discussed last year. Though the film ran into certain controversies, it was appreciated by politically enlightened people. I am ecstatic as a friend and co-producer to see the the film getting so many awards.

Sometimes controversies can unintentionally turn into a film’s marketing strategy. That’s exactly what happened to this film also. I didn’t do the character expecting any award. Though I won’t say I am sharing an award with Mammukka, just the fact that my name is linked to his is a great honour for me. Alencier is also a good friend. We consider the awards given to our colleagues as our own,” said the actor.