Fahadh Faasil's inaugural meeting with Kerala CM steals Onam celebrations

During the inauguration of Kerala Tourism Department's District Level Onam celebrations, Fahadh Faasil expressed his excitement at meeting the CM, who had been leading Kerala for 7 and a half years, for the very first time. The audience responded with enthusiastic applause.

Fahadh also shared delightful memories of his interactions with the state capital. He praised the positive changes in Kerala that have impacted Malayalam cinema and highlighted the growth of tourism as a significant factor. He credited locations like 'Kumbalangi' and 'Idukki' for contributing to films like 'Kumbalangi Nights,' 'Maheshinte Prathikaram,' and 'Amen.' Fahadh voiced his support for the upcoming cinema tourism in India and commended the government and Minister Riyaz.

He emphasized the importance of nurturing not only tourism but also cinema and other cultural activities. Reflecting on Thiruvananthapuram, Fahadh fondly remembered his initial exposure to the city during his father's shoot, which led to his recognition. He also mentioned that Thiruvananthapuram held a special place as it was where he got married.