Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' storms into the 100 crore club in just two days

Shah Rukh Khan's electrifying action thriller, 'Jawan', has entered the prestigious 100 crore club in India, with a staggering second-day collection of 53 crore rupees at the box office. This achievement comes on the heels of an extraordinary first-day earning of 75 crore rupees, marking a historic opening in Indian cinema.

Directed by acclaimed Tamil filmmaker Atlee, 'Jawan' features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. The film, which hit screens on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, revolves around a father-son duo addressing pressing social and political issues.

On Day 1, the film notched an impressive Rs 75 crore in collections across all languages within India, as reported by trade analysts. The Hindi version of the film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 58.67 per cent on Thursday, with Chennai leading the charge with an astounding 81 per cent occupancy.