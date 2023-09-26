Malavika Jayaram shares pic with mystery man. Kalidas, Parvathy react

Malavika Jayaram's latest post has triggered a lot of speculations on social media. The young model, popularly known as Chakki among loved ones, can be seen sharing a hearty laugh with a 'mystery' man who is facing away from the camera. She has also captioned the photo: 'Here's to dreams coming true'.

Malavika has also posted a couple of photos with her family. Her brother and actor Kalidas Jayaram and mother Parvathy Jayaram have also posted love emojis under the photo.

Kalidas's girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar has also reacted to the post. Recently, Malavika had posted a video of her holding hands with a man while sitting in a car. The couple can be heard playing Hindi music in the background.

Kalidas Jayaram had revealed his relationship with Tarini last year by posting a picture of her posing for a photo with his family, during Onam. He then made it official by posting pictures with her as a couple. Many are assuming Malavika also hopes to introduce her boyfriend in a similar manner.

Malavika who is Jayaram and Parvathy's daughter has appeared in a few advertisements along with her father. She is very active on social media and is known to be very close with her family.