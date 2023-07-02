A lasting tribute: Malavika Jayaram's tattoo to remember her deceased pet dog

Malavika Jayaram recently tattooed a picture of her deceased pet dog on her arm. She posted a heartfelt note on social media mourning the loss of her beloved pet. "I took some time to summon up the courage to write this. I can't imagine entering the house without hearing your bark and seeing your friendly tail wagging. Messi, you weren't just our pet dog. You have created a void in our lives that can never be filled. Sleep peacefully. I promise you that one day we will meet in another world. I promise never to abandon you. Until then, sleep, my angel," wrote Malavika in her post. She also shared several pictures of Messi.

Malavika kept her word and got a tattoo of Messi's face on her arm. The tattoo also features a heart sign and Messi's date of birth. An infinity sign is also included. Jayaram, Parvathy, and Kalidas also shared poignant notes on social media in memory of Messi.

"I can't find the words to express myself. You came into my life when you were just 40 days old. Your unconditional love really touched me. I will miss your mischief and stubbornness. God gifted you to me as my youngest child. I don't know how I will live without you. This house will never be the same again. You will be the brightest star in the sky now. Wherever you are, be your happy, mischievous self. Rest in peace, my dear Messi. Lots of kisses from Amma, Appa, Chakki, and Kannan," wrote Parvathy.