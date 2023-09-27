Malayalam
Entertainment

Supriya Prithviraj says she faced online abuse from nurse for years

Our Correspondent
Published: September 27, 2023 03:11 PM IST
Supriya Menon said the culprit had created several false IDs. Photo: Instagram | @supriyamenonprithviraj
Entertainment News

One of the side effects of social media has to be the negativity that can erupt from unexpected quarters. And when you are a celebrity, it gets nastier. Producer Supriya Prithviraj discovered it the hard way. Recently, she shared her story on Instagram on how she was constantly cyberbullied by a nurse on social media.

“Have you ever been cyberbullied? I have had someone for years bullying me over all platforms after making multiple fake IDs and using them to harass me and people who put up pictures of or with me. Finally, after letting it go for years, I have found out who she is. This was after she commented very badly about my deceased father. The funny thing is that she is a nurse who has a small kid. So should I file a legal case against her or out her publicly?”

In the next Instagram story, she also shared the responses to her post. Supriya says the offender has started taking down the comments quickly following her post. “But we have the requisite proof. Will update you about my future course of action soon,” wrote Supriya. Several people had offered their support to the producer.

