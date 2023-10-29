Malayalam
Dileep and Vineeth Sreenivasan reunite for 'Bha Bha Bha'

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 29, 2023 01:01 PM IST
In the poster, Dileep can be seen holding two sparklers in his hands while the rest of the men are wearing protective gear.
Topic | Entertainment News

Dileep who had collaborated as a producer with Vineeth Sreenivasan for 'Malarwadi Arts Club' will soon team up with the actor in his next project. The film titled 'Bha Bha Bha' features Dileep, Dhyan Sreenivasan and Vineeth in lead roles. The makers released the first look poster of the film on the actor's birthday on October 27. In the poster, Dileep can be seen holding two sparklers in his hands while the rest of the men are wearing protective gear. The movie, just as its title suggests, is expected to be a fun-filled entertainer.

The film, written by 'Oru Adaar Love' star Noorin Sheriff and Fahim Safar will be directed by Dhananjay Sankar. Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, the shoot will commence in January. V C Praveen and Baiju Gopalan are the co-producers. Since Dileep had produced Vineeth Sreenivasan’s debut film, this will be a homecoming for Vineeth.

