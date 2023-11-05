Malayalam
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's airport stroll sets hearts aflutter

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 05, 2023 03:00 PM IST
Ranveer, Deepika
Ranveer, Deepika. Photo: IANS
Bollywood's beloved couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, were recently captured strolling hand in hand as they left the Kalina airport in Santacruz. The video, which gained popularity on social media, showcased Deepika in an elegant white suit, a matching dupatta, and her hair neatly tied in a bun, complemented by stylish black glasses. Meanwhile, Ranveer sported a dashing all-black outfit and a charming small moustache, rounding off his look with sleek black sunglasses.

The video shows Ranveer lovingly holding Deepika’s hand, while they walk towards their car. He can be seen opening the car door for his her.
We can then see the lovebirds engrossed in a happy chat, while they are sitting in the car.
Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “just looking like a wow.”
Another wrote: “Nice jodi.”

Most recently, Deepika was seen on Karan Johar’s talk-show ‘Koffee With Karan Season 8’ with Ranveer where she had opened up about her initial thoughts on relationships which aroused some controversy.
Last seen in superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Jawan’ in a special role, and before that in ‘Pathaan’ in a lead role, Deepika is set to make her Telugu debut with ‘Kalki: 2898 AD’, starring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan and Disha Patani.
Ranveer next has ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.
(With IANS inputs)

