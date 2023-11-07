Shaji Kailas rubbishes reports that claimed he spoke ill of Suresh Gopi

Filmmaker Shaji Kailas is upset with a recent report that claimed he had spoken ill about actor Suresh Gopi. The report, which is circulating online features a quote by Shaji, who reportedly claimed that Suresh Gopi has a become a difficult person and that he carried the on-screen persona with him always.

This is the quote mentioned in the article: “Post ‘Commissioner’, Suresh Gopi had gone completely out of control. From body language, and mannerisms to his way of speaking, it had become difficult to differentiate the on-screen character from the person. When I pointed out that, he would lash out at the very person who created the iconic character Bharath Chandran."

Now Shaji Kailas shared the news, expressing his anguish— “I happen to see a quote that I hadn’t said being shared on social media. Please remember that my relationship with Suresh Gopi started even before ‘Commissioner.’ We have been friends since we made our entry in films. My first film hero was Suresh Gopi, and he is going to be the hero of my next film as well. We do have our share of fights. And we know how to sort it out. I have always known that he is very compassionate. Our politics are different. But our brotherhood is intact. And that can’t be damaged. Please stop circulating such fake stories. This is extremely hurtful.”