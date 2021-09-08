Mohanlal reunites with Shaji Kailas for next film after 12 years

Kochi: Mollywood actor Mohanlal on Wednesday announced he is set to reunite with filmmaker Shaji Kailas for his next film, 12 years after they last worked together.

Taking to his social media pages, Mohanlal announced the movie, sharing his picture along with the team.

"It's with great excitement and happiness that I announce my next project with #ShajiKailas which starts rolling in Oct 2021. This film scripted by Rajesh Jayram and produced by @antonypbvr under the banner of @aashirvadcine has me and Shaji getting together after 12 long years," wrote Mohanlal.

Mohanlal and Kailas have previously collaborated on films like the 1997 drama Aaram Thamburan, Narasimham (2000), 2004 action drama Natturajavu, Baba Kalyani and Alibhai in 2007.

The duo last worked together on Red Chillies, in 2009.

The work on the yet-to-be-titled film, scripted by Rajesh Jayaram, is set to begin in October.

The film will be bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvaad Cinemas.

Mohanlal's other films slated for the year – Bro Daddy and 12th Man – are also produced by Antony.

Mohanlal, who was seen earlier this year in Drishyam 2, has a packed slate of films in 2021. Besides these two movies, he will also don lead roles in Aaraattu and Jeethu Joseph's Ram.

Mohanlal is also gearing up for his directorial debut Barroz, billed as a big scale 3D fantasy project.

Shaji Kailas too has a series of projects in the works. He had recently announced his film Kaduva starring Prithviraj.

The first phase of filming had started in Kuttikkanam before the lockdown earlier this year.