Kareena Kapoor advises Alia Bhatt to have second child?

Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be joining the next episode of Koffee with Karan, which will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar. In the trailer, Karan describes Alia as his firstborn and Kareena as his spirit soulmate.

Alia who is seen dressed in a low-cut neckline black gown responds by saying, 'Back in the controversial couch with the letter K'. Many people are excited to see the three together, especially Kareena since she is known for her comebacks on Koffee with Karan.

Though this was not revealed in the trailer, there are reports that Kareena advised Alia Bhatt to have a second child, on the show. The reason? Alia told both Karan and Kareena that she and Ranbir sometimes fight for time alone with Raha. The new episode will also have Kareena and Alia discuss their personal lives, their relationship with each other and their work.

The previous episode of Koffee with Karan had featured Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Pandey. The two girls, who are close with each other disclosed some unknown facts about themselves on the show.