Ranveer and Alia's electrifying chemistry takes centre stage in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani'

The first glimpse of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani unveiled, generating excitement. The highly anticipated Bollywood movie features the dynamic duo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, reuniting after their memorable collaboration in Gully Boy. Karan Johar takes the director's chair, marking his return to directing after a gap of seven years. His previous directorial venture was the 2016 hit Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani casts a stellar lineup including renowned actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi alongside Ranveer and Alia. The initial glimpse unveiled captivating character posters of Ranveer and Alia, capturing their distinct personas. Ranveer exuded flamboyance with his striking attire, while Alia radiated beauty adorned in an elegant saree.