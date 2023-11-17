From 'Kannur Squad' to 'Chithha': New OTT releases this week

Excited to know about the latest OTT releases? Well, look no further as we bring you a list of films and series you should not skip this weekend.

Kannur Squad (Malayalam)

This film made history by becoming the first Mammootty movie to enter the Rs 100 crore club. The police procedural features Mammootty as ASI George who along with his team scours the length and breadth of the country to arrest a criminal. They are part of the Kannur Squad, which is a team of dedicated police personnel, who ensure justice to the wronged. The film is directed by Roby Varghese and is written by his brother Rony and Muhammed Shafi.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 17.

Chithha (Tamil)

The movie follows a man named Easwaran, who raises his niece as his own. However, things take a turn when she is kidnapped and abused by a paedophile. The film features Siddharth and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles and has been applauded for its sensitive portrayal of child sexual abuse. The emotional scenes, the social commentary and the character sketches also make Chithha different from its predecessors.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 17.

Ghost (Kannada)

In 'Ghost', Shiva Rajkumar plays Dalavayi Muddanna known as Big Daddy, who holds a group of prisoners hostage after he breaks into a privatised jail in his quest for justice. ACP Chengappa (Jayaram) plays a police officer who is brought in to resolve the issue. The film focuses on this tussle between the police officer and Big Daddy. Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash and Archana Jois also feature in this heist action thriller, directed by M G Srinivas

Streaming on Zee 5 from November 17.

The Railway Men (Hindi)

This web series, directed by Shiv Rawail, revolves around the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and a group of railway men who risk their lives during a rescue operation. The series features a stellar cast, including R Madhavan, Divyendu, Kay Kay Menon and Babil Khan. Aayush Gupta has written the screenplay for the web series, which has been produced by Yash Raj Films. The trailer of this four-episode series generated a lot of buzz.

Streaming on Netflix from November 18.

The Crown Season 6

The last season of The Crown is scheduled for release on Netflix this Thursday, showcasing the fictionalized love story of William and Kate within the backdrop of Britain's Royal Family. The movie draws inspiration from real events.

Streaming on Netflix from November 16.

Apurva (Hindi)

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, Apurva marks Tara Sutaria's digital debut. This survival drama unfolds the story of an ordinary girl thrust into a world of deceit when kidnapped by a group of rowdies. Abhishek Banerjee, Dhairya Karwa, and Rajpal Yadav also play pivotal roles in the film.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar from November 15.