International Emmy Awards: Shefali Shah loses best actress award to Karla Souza

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 21, 2023 09:20 AM IST Updated: November 21, 2023 10:31 AM IST
Delhi Crime actress Shefali Shah, nominated for Best Actress at the 51st International Emmy Awards, lost to Karla Souza from Mexico. At the New York ceremony, Shefali graced the red carpet in a stunning red saree adorned with golden work. Opting for minimal makeup, she complemented her look with a traditional golden statement necklace.

In the Best Actress category, Shefali competed with nominees Connie Nielsen from Denmark and Billie Piper from the UK. 'Delhi Crime', directed by Tanuj Chopra, starred Shefali as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, with Rajesh Tilang and Rasika Duggal in lead roles.

Shefali's portrayal of DCP  challenged gender stereotypes in a male-dominated profession, embodying calm, composure, and unwavering rationality.
The show's first season focused on the Delhi Police's investigation into the infamous 2012 Delhi gangrape, making it the inaugural Indian web series to win an International Emmy Award.

