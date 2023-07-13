Emmy nominations unveiled: 'Succession' and 'The Last of Us' lead the pack

Los Angeles: When the Emmys do take place, two-time best drama winner 'Succession' will vie for the trophy again alongside fellow HBO show 'The Last of Us', a dystopian video-game adaptation that landed a second-best 24 Emmy nominations.

"Thank you to the Television Academy for sending us off in such style," said 'Succession' supporting actor nominee Alan Ruck. The show about the dysfunctional Roy family ended its four-season run in May.

Others competing for best drama included HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon', vacation-gone-wrong story 'The White Lotus' and 'Star Wars' series 'Andor'. Previous nominees 'Better Call Saul', 'Yellowjackets' and 'The Crown' are also in the mix.

'Ted Lasso', another double Emmy winner for best series, will compete for best comedy against 'Abbott Elementary', 'The Marvelous Mrs Maisel', 'The Bear, 'Barry', 'Jury Duty', 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Wednesday'. 'Lasso' was the most-nominated comedy with 21 nods.

For limited series, the list includes Netflix's 'Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' and 'Beef' as well as 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' on Disney+. 'The White Lotus' won the category last year but this year was moved to the drama race.

HBO, a unit of Warner Bros Discovery, outpaced all networks with 127 total nominations. Netflix landed 103 nods. In acting categories, 'Succession' patriarch Brian Cox will compete with two of his warring TV sons - Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin - for best drama actor. Sarah Snook, another Roy sibling, is considered the favorite to win best drama actress.

Previous Emmy winner Jason Sudeikis, co-creator and star of 'Ted Lasso', was nominated for best comedy actor for the third season of the fish-out-of-water story on Apple TV+.

First-time nominees Jeremy Allen White of 'The Bear' and Jason Segel of 'Shrinking' are also among those who will compete for best comedy actor.

In the comedy actress category, voters nominated 'Mrs Maisel' star Rachel Brosnahan, 'Abbott Elementary' creator and star Quinta Brunson, 'Dead to Me' actress Christina Applegate, Natasha Lyonne for her starring role in 'Poker Face' and Jenna Ortega of 'Wednesday'.

'As a person who just wanted to make a TV show, this will never stop being amazing', Brunson said on Twitter.

The nominations featured some notable strides on diversity, said Clayton Davis, senior awards editor at Variety. 'Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal became the second Latino in history nominated for best drama actor. The first was Jimmy Smits, who was nominated five times in the 1990s for his role on 'NYPD Blue'.

Black women received the most nominations ever in a single category, Davis said, with Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph of 'Abbott Elementary', Ayo Edebiri of 'The Bear' and Jessica Williams of 'Shrinking' in the running for best supporting actress in a comedy.

Winners will be chosen by the roughly 20,000 members of the Television Academy.

Voters passed over the popular Western drama 'Yellowstone' and spinoff '1923'. They also left out Harrison Ford, who played acclaimed roles in '1923' and 'Shrinking'.

As of Wednesday, the Emmys ceremony was scheduled to take place on Sept. 18 and air live on the Fox broadcast network. Organizers will decide closer to that date on whether to reschedule, an academy spokesperson said. "We hope the ongoing guild negotiations can come to an equitable and swift resolution," Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, said at the start of the nominations announcement.

(With inputs from Reuters)