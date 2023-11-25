Mohanlal's curious avatar in 'Neru' revealed in official poster

Mohanlal is preparing for his upcoming film 'Neru,' a legal drama. In this movie, the story revolves around the actor taking charge of dispensing justice while battling the very system he operates under.

Although the movie was confirmed for release sometime this year, its specific release date remained unknown, leading to speculation that it might not hit theatres before 2024. However, in early November, the film's release date was officially confirmed as December 21.

Unveiling the poster of himself, Mohanlal wrote: “#’Neru’ Official Poster. Releasing worldwide on December 21st!”

The film will be directed by the veteran and highly acclaimed director Jeethu Joseph who had also directed Mohanlal’s films ‘Drishyam’, and ‘Drishyam 2’ which were later remade in Hindi as well and starred Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn.

The poster simply features Mohanlal dressed up as a lawyer in official attire, donning a black coat on top of a white shirt. Wearing glasses and sporting a full beard, the actor’s dress however looks less like an attorney and more like a judge, a curious choice.

Mohanlal has worked with Jeethu Joseph in several films before such as ‘Drishyam’, and ‘12 Man’. Apart from that, the two will also be working together in the upcoming action-thriller Malayalam film ‘Ram’, which will release sometime in 2024.

Last seen in ‘Jailer’ in a special appearance, the megastar will next be seen in actor-producer Vishnu Manchu’s epic film ‘Kannappa’, while Jeethu Joseph last directed the acclaimed mystery-thriller film ‘Kooman’ in 2022.

