Actor Vishal lambasts authorities over Chennai flood crisis

Actor Vishal has criticised Greater Chennai Corporation authorities in the aftermath of floods caused by heavy rain in the city, which has made people's lives miserable. He revealed that his house in Anna Nagar was also flooded, and the situation in lower areas would be unimaginable. Vishal clarified that he was not politicising the issue but addressing the problem of floods. He emphasised that people should not be provoked to question why they should pay taxes.

“Dear Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan and all other officers of the corporation, this is for your attention. I hope all of you and your families are safe. I also hope your homes are not flooded, and that there are no disruptions to food or electricity for you. I seek these details as a voter.

Dear Ms Priya Rajan (Mayor of Chennai) and to one & all other officers of Greater Chennai Corporation including the Commissioner. Hope you all are safe & sound with your families & water especially drainage water not entering your houses & most importantly hope you have… pic.twitter.com/pqkiaAo6va — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 4, 2023

The situation is different for other citizens living in the same city as you. Was the water drain project, intended to prevent floods, implemented for Chennai or Singapore? We took to the streets with rescue missions during the 2015 floods. It is disheartening to see the situation worsening even after eight years.

“We will again take to the streets with food and water this time. However, I would like to see the MLAs of all constituencies actively engaged in rescue operations. I hang my head in shame as I write this. I don't expect any miracles, but everyone has a responsibility which is called duty," Vishal wrote on social media.