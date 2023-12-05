Malayalam
Deepika Padukone looks sharp as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore in 'Fighter' poster

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 05, 2023 03:56 PM IST
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone in 'Fighter'. Photo: Instagram
Entertainment News

The highly anticipated film 'Fighter' has unveiled its introductory poster featuring Deepika Padukone. Taking to social media, the actress shared a glimpse of her character, Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, with the call sign 'Minni' and the designation of Squadron Pilot in the Air Dragons unit. The caption included the hashtag #FighterOn25thJan. In the poster, Deepika exudes sharpness and fierceness, donning a uniform and sporting round sunglasses.

On the same note, Hrithik Roshan revealed his character's poster on Monday, introducing Patty, also known as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. His caption read, "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot, Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever." Hrithik's recent appearance was in Vikram Vedha opposite Saif Ali Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, while Deepika Padukone enjoyed success with "Jawan" and "Pathaan" alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Anil Kapoor took on the lead role of Balbir Singh in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent release, 'Animal'.

