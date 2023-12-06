Bruises and tears were real, says Kalyani Priyadarshan on training for 'Antony'

Popular actor Kalyani Priyadarshan has vouched that the punches she suffered and the bruises she sustained during the shooting of the movie 'Antony' were real. The actor, who plays the role of a kickboxing star in the film, took to social media to share photos of the bruises she suffered during the training. She also pointed out that the punches, kicks and bruises in the movie were real.

Kalyani says there is no growth in one's comfort zone. Photo | Instagram

"There is no growth in your comfort zone. And there is no comfort in your growth zone. This is one thing I have come to understand of late," she wrote on Instagram."The punches were real. The kicks were real. The bruises were real. The injuries were real. The tears were real. The smiles were real…The blood however, was not real," she further explained.

"Thank you guys for the claps. Thank you guys for the screams. And most of all, thank you for being kind and loving towards Ann...," she said, adding that ‘Antony’ is in cinemas now. Joju George and Kalyani Priyadarshan play the lead roles in the film ‘Antony’, directed by ace filmmaker Joshiy.

Kalyani plays the character Ann Mariya, a college student. The film is running successfully and Kalyani’s performance has been winning positive response from the audience. For this role, Kalyani had to undergo training in kickboxing and put in a lot of hard work. Chemban Vinod Jose, Vijayaraghavan, Nyla Usha and Asha Sharath are the other main actors in the film.