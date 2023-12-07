Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' crosses Rs 500 crore milestone in just one week

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 07, 2023 11:32 AM IST
Animal
Ranbir Kapoor in 'Animal'. Photo: IMDb
Topic | Entertainment News

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's latest venture, 'Animal,' has unleashed a global box office frenzy since its release on December 1. Even alongside Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur,' the film has proven unstoppable, continuously smashing major box office records throughout its first six days in theatres. Within this brief period, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial has achieved a remarkable feat, surpassing the Rs 500 crore mark in worldwide box office collections, with India contributing over Rs 300 crore to this impressive total. 'Animal' continues to dominate the weekdays, maintaining its triumphant run.

Beyond its immediate success, 'Animal' marks Ranbir Kapoor's third consecutive triumph at the box office. His previous film, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar,' reportedly made with a budget of ₹200 crore, raked in an impressive ₹223 crore, solidifying Kapoor's standing as a consistent box office performer.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.