Veteran actor Kabir Bedi awarded Italy's civilian honour 'Order of Merit'

Mumbai: Veteran actor Kabir Bedi was on Monday awarded the 'Order of Merit', the prestigious civilian honour bestowed by Italy.

Bedi posted about being conferred with the award “at a private ceremony overlooking the Gateway of India in Mumbai”. “It was a very emotional award for me. Being presented with the Order of Merit, Italy’s highest honour, is the fulfilment of my life’s work in Italy. It’s even higher than Cavaliere (Knight), which they made me twelve years ago. This double honour was a goose-bumps moment for me,” Bedi posted on the social media platform X, also known as Twitter.

Bedi reminisced about playing the pirate hero 'Sandokan' in a popular Italian miniseries. “Life has come full circle,” Bedi posted. Bedi famously played the villain Gobinda in 1983 James Bond film 'Octopussy' starring Roger Moore.

The scroll of honour presented along with the 'Order of Merit' was signed by the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella and counter-signed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“Kabir keeps on playing, decade after decade, an extraordinary role in promoting better relations between India and Italy,” said Consul General Alessandro de Masi. “His popularity is widespread across all generations in Italy. This is the reason why the President of the Republic of Italy has decided to present him with one of Italy’s highest decorations, The Order of Merit. Kabir is very special for all of us Italians.”

AWARDED one of Italy’s highest decorations, The Order of Merit!

At a private ceremony overlooking the Gateway of India in Mumbai, I was awarded the “Order of Merit of the Italian Republic” (Merito della Repubblica Italiana), the most prestigious Italian civilian award.

— KABIR BEDI (@iKabirBedi) December 11, 2023

Bedi also shared a congratulatory message he received from the Ambassador of Italy, Vicenzo De Luca. “Kabir is not only a great promoter and a profound admirer of Italy, in India and around the several countries where he is known. Kabir is a sincere friend of Italy, strongly bonded to it. This award, the most prestigious Italian honorific one, ultimately recognizes his unconditional feeling and passionate dedication to Italy.”