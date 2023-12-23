Malayalam
Court refuses permission for Mansoor Ali Khan to sue Trisha, imposes Rs 1 lakh fine

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 23, 2023 10:08 AM IST
Mansoor Ali Khan, Trisha
Mansoor Ali Khan, Trisha. Photo: Instagram
Several days after Tamil actor Mansoor Ali Khan's announcement that he would file a defamation case against actors Trisha Krishnan, Chiranjeevi, and Khushboo Sundar, the Madras High Court, on December 22, refused to grant him permission to proceed with the lawsuit. The court, deeming Khan's defamation suit a mere 'publicity stunt', imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh. Additionally, it observed that the reactions of Trisha and the other actors to Khan's statement were in line with the response one would expect from any normal person.

On December 12, Justice N Sathish Kumar reprimanded Mansoor Ali Khan for his sexist comments against Trisha. The court stressed the importance of appropriate public behaviour, particularly when actors are perceived as role models. Justice Kumar underscored that Mansoor should be mindful of his conduct in the public sphere.

In both instances, the Madras High Court took a stern stance against Mansoor Ali Khan, emphasizing the need for responsible behaviour and dismissing his defamation case as lacking merit.

